Food security: Its efficient management is a win for India

Historically, in a developing country like India, financing food security operations has been a highly challenging part of public financial management. However, from 2020-21 onward, India’s government has also developed a mechanism for quick and regular disbursements of subsidy claims on almost a weekly basis, and sometimes even twice in a week, and extended support to FCI in raising funds through cheaper sources, such as bonds. These measures of the government not only exhibit efficient public financial management, but also affirm its commitment to protect the interests of farmers as well as vulnerable consumers. Efficiency brought about in the finances required for carrying out institutionalized food security management is likely to have a positive impact on the operational capabilities of the world’s largest food dispensing system, one that distributes 5kg of free foodgrains to over 810 million beneficiaries across the country every month, even as payments for the procurement of wheat and paddy at Minimum Support Prices are made to about 12.5 million farmers directly into their bank accounts.