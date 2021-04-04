For a picture of Indians that’s worthy of policy

The first of those studies will survey some 300,000 households to get a picture of our migrant population, from their slice of our urban populace to their conditions of life and sources of livelihood. The other, a quarterly one, aims to gather job creation data from 150,000 companies. These are large sample sizes, and while we badly need reliable numbers on daily-wage earners and the job scenario in the country to aid policy formulation and welfare interventions, what matters most is not scale, but accuracy. We must get this right at the very outset. Details of this initiative are not yet available, but the surveys’ designers must ask themselves some questions before hitting the field. One, if a parallel exercise is conducted independently, will it yield the same results? Two, will the sample truly be random, faceless and representative? To the extent possible, will everyone in the target group be equally likely to be included in it? And will all questionnaires be neutral enough to keep out biases brought in by the queries themselves? Beyond this, definitions will also need clarity, as many of our statistical cracks are down to muddles of what qualifies as what. Disguised unemployment, for example, makes a ‘job’ difficult to define.

