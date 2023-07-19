For bailouts to work, BSNL needs the freedom to perform

In a virtual town hall on July 28 last year – shortly after the union government announced a ₹1.64 lakh crore revival package for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) – its chairman and managing director called on all employees to “perform or perish".

Pointing out – rightly – that the revival package was one of its kind among public-sector undertakings, CMD PK Purwar said it had been cleared by the prime minister himself, with a clear message to the staff of the ailing public sector behemoth.

Purwar minced no words in listing BSNL’s issues. All employees, he said, were “expected to give 10 to 12 hours of productive work every day," and “lethargic, non-performance will lead to serious and harsh action". He also warned that corruption would be “dealt [with] very seriously with zero tolerance" and that key performance indicators (KPIs) would be drawn up for all employees, who would have their performance reviewed every week.

Calling for a network uptime of 98-99 % and faults to be cleared “within four hours", he also called for “vigorously increased" sales efforts to improve BSNL’s marketshare in all verticals.

The fact that BSNL’s chief executive had to ask for KPIs for staff, and for managers to be appraised based on actual achievement, shows how little BSNL had actually walked down the corporate path despite transforming from a government department into a company way back in 2000. Purwar’s demands of his team were unexceptionable, especially given the dire straits BSNL was in.

The question now is: has the leopard been able to change its spots? The numbers suggest it has not. In FY23, BSNL incurred a loss of ₹8,161 crore compared to ₹6,982 crore in the previous year (thanks to a higher adjusted gross revenue (AGR) share due to the government). Total expenses rose 5.1% to ₹27,364 crore. Employee costs jumped 11% to ₹7,952 crore, despite BSNL having managed to reduce its headcount by over a lakh in the previous three years.

This is why there was much public consternation – even anger – when the government said in June it would be putting a further ₹89,047 crore of taxpayers’ money into BSNL, taking total taxpayer assistance for the struggling behemoth to over ₹3.2 lakh crore. The centre had previously approved the first revival package of ₹69,000 crore for BSNL/MTNL in 2019, followed by the second package of ₹1.64 lakh crore in 2022.

Is the government throwing good money after bad? The answer depends on how one evaluates outcomes. Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while announcing the third round of assistance to BSNL, had said it was doing so because BSNL would provide services “where others would not".

That is largely true. BSNL had a marketshare equal to Bharti Airtel’s in 2005 but is now down to around 9%, while Airtel has around 37% and Jio nearly 47%. Yet, BSNL remains the sole service provider in many remote and border areas. The company will provide connectivity to 25,000 villages this year, more than any other private operator. It also has a ₹15,000 crore deal with TCS to set up one lakh 4G sites using an indigenous telecom framework and equipment that could potentially be upgraded to 5G with just a software switch. This would bring 4G to India’s more than 518 million rural subscribers, many of whom are still 2G users, and potentially unlock cascading benefits of digitisation.

Then there is the “strategic requirement" argument. The government has identified telecom as a strategically important area where it will retain its presence. There are a number of arguments against the need for this, all of which are likely to vanish in the unlikely event of a national security crisis. In other words, the cost of strategic government control of telecom assets cannot be computed in monetary terms alone.

With Vodafone-Idea losing subscribers and marketshare month on month and their promoters unable to infuse more money, there is a high chance the market will be reduced to an unhealthy duopoly. Here again, BSNL, as a PSU, could provide balance and pricing protection to the consumer.

That said, no amount of financial redrawing of the balance sheet can revive BSNL unless it can effectively compete with its private-sector rivals. For that to happen, it must be reformed and allowed to perform as an independent entity, not a proxy of the government. That requires a paradigm shift in the government’s mindset – at both the political and bureaucratic level. BSNL must be ‘corporatised’ in spirit, not just in name. This would involve a radical transformation of management, hiring competitive talent at market prices, and a customer-oriented mindset among all levels of staff.

Politically motivated decisions have stymied BSNL in the past. From the cancellation of its digital exchanges order on flimsy ground to pave the way for new mobile telephony players, to to denial of mobile telephony licence until 2002 and the cancellation of tenders for upgrading its base transceiver stations to 4G in 2020, it has been at the receiving end of many whimsical decisions. If the challenge before it is to “perform or perish", BSNL must be freed of hindrance and given a sporting chance.