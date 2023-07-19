Opinion
For bailouts to work, BSNL needs the freedom to perform
Summary
- More than ₹3.2 lakh crore of taxpayers' money has been used to revive the struggling public-sector behemoth, but its success depends on being freed from government interference
In a virtual town hall on July 28 last year – shortly after the union government announced a ₹1.64 lakh crore revival package for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) – its chairman and managing director called on all employees to “perform or perish".
