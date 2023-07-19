For bailouts to work, BSNL needs the freedom to perform

That is largely true. BSNL had a marketshare equal to Bharti Airtel’s in 2005 but is now down to around 9%, while Airtel has around 37% and Jio nearly 47%. Yet, BSNL remains the sole service provider in many remote and border areas. The company will provide connectivity to 25,000 villages this year, more than any other private operator. It also has a ₹15,000 crore deal with TCS to set up one lakh 4G sites using an indigenous telecom framework and equipment that could potentially be upgraded to 5G with just a software switch. This would bring 4G to India’s more than 518 million rural subscribers, many of whom are still 2G users, and potentially unlock cascading benefits of digitisation.