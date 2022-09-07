Can Bhel adapt to India's clean energy transition?

Nevertheless, Bhel recorded a net loss of ₹191.85 crore for the quarter ended June, even as revenue was up 61.03% to ₹4,672 crore. The loss is despite Bhel’s order book remaining quite robust—it was ₹99,967 crore at the end of first quarter of the current financial year, according to Crisil. The order book was ₹102,542 crore, ₹102,090 crore and ₹108,443 crore in FY22, FY 21 and FY 20, respectively. “The power segment has traditionally contributed to 70-80% of its revenue. Profitability remains exposed to volatility in the power sector and structural issues such as excess capacity, delays in land acquisition and environmental clearances, availability of fuel and funding, and weak financial position of many state power utilities, which are key clients," said Crisil Ratings Ltd in a 22 July report.