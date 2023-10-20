For Made-in-India Pixel phones to succeed, Google must nail the pricing

Google’s current share of the smartphone market in India is low: 0.2% in all of the last five years, according to one estimate, and, in any case, definitely smaller than 1%. So, if Google were to make phones only to sell inside India, that would be no big deal, either for India or for Google. But Google says they would make phones in India for export, as well. That would make sense. Without volumes and scale, they would not be able to bring down costs and there are very few Indians who would consider a ‘made in India’ tag a booster of a product’s appeal. Most Indians are conditioned to believe local production to be somewhat inferior to foreign manufacture, applying an automatic discount for employee diligence, quality checks and accountability for quality. Therefore, a phone made in India would sell more readily only if the price of the India-made phone were lower than that of the imported one.

