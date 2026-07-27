Forced labour is America’s latest pretext for a policy that mustn’t escape internal checks and balances

On 24 July, India was slapped with a new US tariff of 10% to replace one that expired. It was among 60 countries this levy was applied to, though it faces a slightly lower rate than Asian rivals like China and Vietnam, thanks to a recent order barring imports made with forced labour.
On 24 July, India was slapped with a new US tariff of 10% to replace one that expired. It was among 60 countries this levy was applied to, though it faces a slightly lower rate than Asian rivals like China and Vietnam, thanks to a recent order barring imports made with forced labour.
The 10% duty that was replaced drew on Section 122 of the 1974 US Trade Act, with a ‘problem’ of payments cited to invoke it. This was both temporary and flaky (the US prints the dollar), but served as a quick resort after America’s apex court turfed out last year’s big-bang tariffs this February.
The 10% duty that was replaced drew on Section 122 of the 1974 US Trade Act, with a ‘problem’ of payments cited to invoke it. This was both temporary and flaky (the US prints the dollar), but served as a quick resort after America’s apex court turfed out last year’s big-bang tariffs this February.
The US had erected those ‘Liberation Day’ import barriers in 2025 on the pretext of a trade deficit cast as an ‘emergency’; hollow as this claim was, given the country’s capital inflows, it stumbled on White House overreach, not on flawed economics.
If due process is all that counts, then what was dusted off to justify Friday’s barrier, Section 301 of the Trade Act, would seem less flimsy as a tariff-policy wrapper.
After all, its use requires a probe of countries alleged to be cheating the US through exports on the back of unfair practices such as forced labour, which is relevant to trade for its wage-cost advantage; US sleuths did go through the paces, even if only to conclude trade partners like India had not freed their supply chains of that scourge.
So long as the White House portrays tariffs as a remedy for what it calls injustice done to America by exporters selling Americans stuff made better or cheaper elsewhere, we can expect the US to invoke one law or another in tariff support.
So far, this folly hasn’t hit the US economy too hard. Yet, over time, a country that fences itself apart from global competition is likely to see its cost base rise and competitive edge rust, as India’s pre-1991 closed economy could attest.
Tech leadership may help resist that fate, but rejection of free trade on dubious grounds might still cost the US dearly. Alas, a second Section 301 probe is underway to spot “structural excess capacity” among trade partners, India included.
All it may take is opaquely spied overcapacity—or an eyebrow raised over factories built at the spur of a state subsidy—for yet another tariff to kick in.
Separately, India’s generic drug exports face a three-digit US tariff two years hence under Section 232 of its 1962 Trade Expansion Act now that Washington has recast a health bonus as a security threat.
If judicial reviews only look at a process tick-box, these new tariffs could stick. That would not just be unfair to the world at large, it would trivialize a serious issue like forced labour.
America’s trade law on it echoes the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) definition: “All work or service which is exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty and for which the said person has not offered himself voluntarily.”
But the US not only has a larger list of specific bans than the ILO, its special bars on captive labour—aimed at China, mostly—deem specified imports tainted unless proven otherwise.
While India has long outlawed forced labour and human bondage, gaps in enforcement afflict only informal work—and rarely, if ever, any export value chains. This is reason enough to put the US probe under scrutiny.
Meanwhile, last week’s street stir back home may have given ‘forced labour’ its own spin. Youth aiming for well-paid careers complain of being pushed into modest jobs.
As AI looms larger by the day, slow upward mobility might be a far bigger worry than US trade rigidity.