Ford no longer looks like an also-ran in the global EV race—it’s just that it has taken an alternate route

Ford has finally hit upon an electric strategy that shouldn’t lose money. The key element is that it doesn’t involve vehicles—not for now, anyway.
Ford’s stock, a habitual water-treader, jumped almost 14% on Wednesday, its biggest gain in over six years, on news that the Detroit stalwart had found a way to tap into the AI boom—sort of.
Last week’s formal launch of Ford Energy, a grid-battery business, has stoked hopes that the company can benefit from the insatiable demand for energy from data centres powering artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
As with other old industrial firms including Caterpillar, which has discovered a seemingly boundless new client base for generators in Silicon Valley, Ford is pivoting to the hot new thing.