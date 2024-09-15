Why Ford now wants to make for the world from India | Mint

Opinion
Why Ford now wants to make for the world from India
Summary
- After halting operations in India, Ford aims to revive its Chennai plant as an export hub, potentially hiring up to 3,000 workers. The move aligns with a burgeoning electric vehicle market and stable supply chains in Tamil Nadu, enhancing profitability for auto companies.
Automobile giant Ford Motor Co., which stopped manufacturing vehicles in India in August 2022, plans to resurrect its manufacturing facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu to use India as an export hub.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more