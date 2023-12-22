Ford's India strategy: A turnaround or exit from the evolving market?

In September 2021, with cumulative losses reaching $2 billion, and a mere 2% market share even after 25 years in the Indian market, Ford made the strategic decision to leave India. The announcement though stopped short of saying if it was an exit.

Then, in January 2023, following the departure announcement, Ford sold its plant in Gujarat to the Tatas that had previously acquired the iconic Jaguar and Land Rover in June 2008 for $2.3 billion in cash – roughly half of what Ford had originally paid for these brands.

Subsequently, Ford was looking to sell its sole remaining factory site in India to the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group that announced its entry into automotive sector in a joint venture with SAIC for MG Motor India.

The Economic Times, however, reported that Ford may have abandoned the plan to sell the Tamil Nadu plant.

What could have caused the rethink?

This change in strategy could be due to several reasons. Ford could be seeking a better, higher bid from other Indian auto majors. Considering that the JSW group is seen as a serious entrant into the automobile sector, it may be expecting the Indian company to sweeten the deal.

Additionally, with India emerging as a promising growth market for cars amidst a global downturn in volumes, Ford might be reevaluating its decision to exit the vibrant Indian market.

India’s emerging as a promising growth market for cars at a time when the global market is facing challenges from falling volumes.

Can Ford seriously ignore this?

It’s also likely, therefore, that the maker of the storied Mustang is tempted to stay on in the big car-crazy Indian market.

If so, it won’t be the first time Ford would be doing something of the sort. In February this year, Ford seemed poised for a reversal in its EV plans, having successfully secured the Indian government's production linked Incentive (PLI) benefit for electric car manufacturing.

But long before that, back in 1953, Ford made its initial departure from the Indian market. That decision was attributed to the formidable production costs incurred amid stringent import restrictions of that pre-liberalisation era.

For its second stint in the Indian market, Ford re-entered as Mahindra Ford India Limited, a 50-50 joint venture. By 1998 it became a majority holder with a 72% stake, rebranding itself as Ford India Private Limited. Its original JV partner, Mahindra and Mahindra, makers of the Thar and the Scorpio, could in fact be a potential buyer for Ford’s Chennai plant if the deal with JSW gets scrapped.

So what makes Ford so fickle?

International auto companies like Hyundai, Suzuki, Kia, Škoda, Mercedes have successfully established their positions in the Indian auto market. Hence, Ford’s failure to capture the market cannot be attributed to the market dynamics. Ford’s failure could be in understanding what the Indian consumer wants. Consumer behaviour has shifted over the past two decades, with affordability becoming less of a consideration

Despite the success of international auto companies like Hyundai, Suzuki, Kia, Škoda, and Mercedes in India, Ford has struggled. This difficulty seems not due to market dynamics but a misalignment with the evolving preferences of Indian consumers, where affordability is becoming less of a consideration as the market for premium and luxury cars grows at a rapid pace.

This evolving market presents opportunities, but Ford has not adapted to the change at the required pace. It neither upgraded models, nor introduced new versions. In short, it failed to respond to the evolving consumer demands.

The lingering question is: Can Indian dealers now place trust in Ford if it chooses to stay on and seeks their support in product distribution?

Potential JV partners, the eventual buyer of its plant in Chennai, customers, and employees may wonder if any adverse development in global conditions would once again have Ford packing its bags.

The absence of plans for introducing latest competitive products and the brand’s inconsistency in maintaining a foothold in the Indian market are bound to spark scepticism.

If Ford plans to stay, it will need to reassure the Indian buyer that it will not shut shop and leave, leaving them to grapple with post-purchase maintenance and services issues.