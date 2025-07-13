Rajrishi Singhal: India must probe the reasons behind rising outward FDI flows
Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been weakening globally for more than a decade, but India has lately been seeing large outflows. Since a chunk of it reflects Indian businesses investing abroad, we need to study why they’d rather not invest at home.
A general sense of despair pervades the universe of foreign direct investment (FDI), with flows from one country to another ebbing markedly in 2024. Three separate reports have independently lamented the sharp fall in FDI and concluded that this decline spells trouble particularly for developing countries, which are dependent on foreign investment for enhancing industrial capacity, upgrading infrastructure, modernizing technology and expanding their stock of renewable energy assets. All four factors are critical for economic growth, apart from reducing dependence on fossil fuels.