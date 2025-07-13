Rajrishi Singhal: India must probe the reasons behind rising outward FDI flows

Typically, the largest sources of outward FDI are rich economies with capital account convertibility, barring conduits like the Netherlands or Singapore. For example, the US and Japan occupy the top two spots in the outward FDI league tables, while China, with partial convertibility, is in third place. India, in contrast, is still a low-middle income economy and the rupee’s internationalization is lower than the renminbi’s. It thus becomes imperative for the Indian government to probe the reasons behind India Inc’s reluctance to invest at home, despite all the incentives, low interest rates and generous tax breaks.