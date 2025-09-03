India’s FDI challenge: We must turn success into sustainable growth
Our drop in net foreign direct investment (FDI) partly reflects profit repatriation from successful operations in India. The country’s stability on the macro and policy fronts, plus high potential as a market, could form a global pitch to attract fresh inflows from abroad.
After years of steady growth, net flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined sharply from $39 billion to less than $1 billion between fiscal years 2021-22 and 2024-25, a stunning reversal that has attracted attention. This decline mirrors trends in other emerging markets, including Asian peers like China and Thailand. Yet India’s share in world net FDI has fallen by 2.5-3.0 percentage points.