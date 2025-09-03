India’s FDI challenge: We must turn success into sustainable growth

More action is needed on easing the regulatory environment, improving logistics and enhancing workforce skilling. The World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, for example, placed India at 38th position in 2023, based on six parameters. Closing these gaps could yield substantial FDI returns. We can learn from success stories within India and the stark disparity between states. Tamil Nadu, for example, receives a whopping 250 times more FDI than Bihar in absolute terms, likely due to advantages in governance, infrastructure and business facilitation. States can study and adapt successful models from leading states. Internal competition for FDI benefits the entire country.