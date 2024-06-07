Foreign exchange, the job the Federal Reserve won’t do

The Federal Open Market Committee meets next week, when it will issue a new edition of its popular (if rarely entirely accurate) Summary of Economic Projections. This columnist and other, wiser souls already have proposed ways the Federal Reserve could improve this quarterly dot-apalooza, but let me suggest one more: It would be great if the Fed would mention the exchange rate once in a while. Managing the dollar is the most important job no one in Washington is doing these days.

The strong dollar is the economic story of the year to date in Asia, with the Japanese yen, Korean won, Malaysian ringgit and others all hitting multiyear lows against the greenback. Expect the pandemonium to spread to Europe soon as interest rates start to fall there. Some commentators assume the trend can’t last, but it’s hard to see why.

One of the main drivers of greenback strength has been comparatively tighter U.S. monetary policy as manifested by higher short-term interest rates. Chairman Jerome Powell insists he’ll hold tight until the Fed achieves its 2% inflation target, but every other major central bank seems eager to cut rates as soon as possible, or in the Bank of Japan’s case to resist raising them.

A similar divergence is likely to persist in economic growth, another driver of exchange rates. This is the next calamity to afflict the euro: Europe insists on combining unsustainable social-welfare states, investment-punishing taxation, lunatic energy policies and deteriorating demographics. America’s impending election, as much of a car crash as it is, still offers more hope that some mix of growth-boosting policies may emerge than do any of Europe’s recent or imminent electoral fiascoes.

Beijing confronts a particular dilemma. The Chinese yuan is much in the news of late as investors keep testing the lower limits of the government’s administered trading band vis-à-vis the dollar. Commentators speculate on whether a competitive devaluation may be coming to try to rescue China’s weakening economy.

But yuan weakness is a symptom of, rather than a cure for, diminishing national prospects. The yuan is depreciating because capital keeps trying to flee the country. President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party are less savvy than many assume, but China’s leaders do know this: A competitive devaluation now would worsen capital flight while risking politically perilous domestic inflation. No thanks.

Seeing all this, many economists might shrug. Conventional wisdom offers two thoughts, not mutually exclusive. At worst, exchange rates are irrelevant—merely “nominal" phenomena that don’t over the longer term affect the “real" features of an economy such as productivity, demographics or the like. At best, this nominal phenomenon can help economies over the short-term to adjust (via, cough, inflation or deflation) to changes in real factors.

Yet the wall between nominal and real is a lot more porous than economists sometimes assume, and a lot of real damage can happen on the way to nominal adjustments. A significant worry concerns corporate investment, which is crucial to stabilizing a global economy still struggling with the aftereffects of the pandemic and a reconfiguration of supply chains amid escalating geostrategic tensions.

A growing body of research suggests currency depreciations tend to dampen investment, perhaps because a weakening local currency strains the balance sheets of firms that have borrowed abroad. It’s worth noting that many firms avoid the worst balance-sheet consequences of foreign-exchange swings only because they divert more cash toward hedging—money then not available for productive investment.

Exchange-rate volatility itself—whether appreciation or depreciation—may be bad for business too, with the unpredictability of exchange swings weighing on productivity growth in developing economies. If further research bears this out, the interaction between exchange volatility and long-term real factors such as productivity would challenge the view that exchange-rate swings are merely short-term, nominal events.

The Federal Reserve disclaims any responsibility whatsoever for the currency, asserting instead that this is the Treasury Department’s job. Treasury doesn’t try to manage exchange rates either, but to be fair to both institutions, it’s a job they can’t do alone.

The world would benefit from greater coordination among central banks to stabilize exchange markets, in part by reducing the divergences in interest rates that fuel big exchange-rate swings. They’d have to abandon the conceit that they must use monetary policy to fine-tune domestic supply and demand, but the evidence they can do this effectively is diminishing anyway.

Perhaps it’s too much to hope the Fed will ever mention the exchange rate in its quarterly projections, or anywhere else. At best we’ll get a vague sentence from Mr. Powell in each post-FOMC press conference. But wouldn’t it be nice to know that the world’s most important central bank was at least alert to one of the biggest dangers now facing the world economy?