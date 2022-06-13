Foreign firms have good reason to stay bullish on India4 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 12:47 AM IST
The country has by and large enhanced its appeal as an investment destination in recent years
The global economy will continue to face unprecedented volatility and disruption in the next few years. A perfect storm has been created by multiple unanticipated factors, such as the resurgence of the pandemic in some places, severe lockdowns in China and Russia’s war in Ukraine. This has led to global disruption of supply chains, food and energy crises, inflationary pressures and a slowdown in overall growth.