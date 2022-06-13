The global economy will continue to face unprecedented volatility and disruption in the next few years. A perfect storm has been created by multiple unanticipated factors, such as the resurgence of the pandemic in some places, severe lockdowns in China and Russia’s war in Ukraine. This has led to global disruption of supply chains, food and energy crises, inflationary pressures and a slowdown in overall growth.

Amid these challenges, some global firms have decided to consolidate and recalibrate their businesses closer to their home markets or consolidate their business models into narrower verticals. Others are re-aligning their businesses given ESG priorities, shareholder activism and more expensive capital availability. Some of these firms have decided to withdraw from emerging markets like China, India and other South East Asian countries. Such consolidation inevitably happens during lean growth phases. A few companies downsizing their operations in distant geographies is only to be expected. Various internal priorities and pressures of the external environment are typical reasons and these bear no direct link with the investment climate of a nation.

India will continue to be a key destination for multinationals because of its large economy, strong growth, huge consumer market, and its skilled and cost-competitive workforce. Today, companies want to manufacture in India, given the improved incomes and purchasing power of Indian consumers.

Given the geopolitical situation globally, manufacturers across the world are now adopting ‘China-Plus-One’ strategies and diversifying their production away from China, which is currently locked in a trade dispute with the US. The top beneficiaries of this are South East Asian countries. However, no single country can absorb the demand or has the capability to meet the manufacturing demands of the world economy. India has both the workforce and infrastructure needed. This is already visible in its exports, which, after lacklustre growth for over a decade, are now growing strongly.

These trends were validated at the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos, which saw low participation by China and Russia but a large contingent from India. Global investors were quite vocal about India being the best investment destination due to its policy changes and structural reforms. Other governments have also endorsed India’s rising position in the world economy.

Given the success of Digital India, a vibrant startup ecosystem, improving infrastructure and a stable macroeconomic policy regime, India has emerged as an attractive investment destination. The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has also attracted several large manufacturers to set up facilities in India. Recently, seven foreign groups with proposed total investment of ₹3,559 crore received approval of their applications under the PLI scheme for textiles.

The Indian government’s efforts have paid off, with multinational companies opening research and development centres in India as the country focuses on becoming a knowledge and innovation hub. Several US companies have confirmed that they will be ramping up their India operations. India and Taiwan have also begun discussions on a free trade pact and the creation of a semiconductor manufacturing hub in India to meet growing demand.

India’s global competitive advantage of a talented English-speaking engineering workforce also makes the country a service provider of choice. Along with flexible work policies, our cost-effectiveness and efficiencies are promising. Besides, we will continue to harbour one of the world’s youngest populations till 2030. Estimates suggest that around 42% of India’s population would be urbanized, offering a robust pipeline of talent.

Structural reforms such as India’s bankruptcy law, GST adoption and real estate regulation have improved the pace and transparency of decision-making. The government has not shied away from addressing global concerns about legal differences. Consider the case of Cairn Energy; many long-drawn cases of litigation over the taxation of offshore sale of Indian assets were settled when India refunded ₹7,900 crore in a retrospective-tax dispute.

Within the next three to five years, we anticipate similar policy overhauls in sectors such as renewables, electric vehicles (EV) manufacturing, exports and agriculture. As a result, businesses in these sectors will do well. The EV industry in India has witnessed considerable growth thanks to a policy of 100% foreign direct investment, the rise of new manufacturing hubs and an accelerated push to improve charging infrastructure. Moreover, in September, a PLI scheme for the automotive sector was approved by the Cabinet to boost the manufacturing of EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

India’s business landscape is now far more open and accessible for global companies. An enhanced policy focus on facilitating global investments has further unlocked India’s economic potential. Global companies such as Apple, Google and Microsoft have achieved success in India through their strategic partnerships with people, corporations and the government.

India is en route to becoming a $5 trillion economy, as we collectively match the strength of our actions with ambitious aspirations. Despite global headwinds, foreign investment in India will continue to grow as the country augments its credentials as an alluring investment destination.

Manisha Girotra is chief executive officer of Moelis India