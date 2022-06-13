Foreign firms have good reason to stay bullish on India

Amid these challenges, some global firms have decided to consolidate and recalibrate their businesses closer to their home markets or consolidate their business models into narrower verticals. Others are re-aligning their businesses given ESG priorities, shareholder activism and more expensive capital availability. Some of these firms have decided to withdraw from emerging markets like China, India and other South East Asian countries. Such consolidation inevitably happens during lean growth phases. A few companies downsizing their operations in distant geographies is only to be expected. Various internal priorities and pressures of the external environment are typical reasons and these bear no direct link with the investment climate of a nation.

