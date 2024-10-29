Opinion
October surprise: An influx of retail investors hasn’t made FIIs irrelevant
Summary
- Households now own more equity shares than ever before, thanks to a rush of retail participation in the Indian stock market, but foreign institutional investors remain influential enough to move indices—as this month’s downslide has shown.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been on a selling spree in October. By the end of last week, they had net sold stocks worth ₹85,790 crore. The monthly net selling/buying data for FIIs is available from January 2002 onwards.
