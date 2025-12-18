Can India’s insurance sector help mobilize more long-term capital? How much of a difference will the Centre’s proposal of raising its foreign direct investment (FDI) cap to 100% from 74% make?
Mint Quick Edit | Can fully foreign-owned insurers help India achieve universal coverage by 2047?
SummaryOpening the insurance sector fully to foreign ownership may bring in more investment—but it won’t be a silver bullet. For this sector to supply the sort of long-term funds that India’s economy needs, strong brands must do the hard work of widening coverage.
