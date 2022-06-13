Forget GST, tax cryptos like shares

The Constitution defines GST as any tax on the “supply of goods, or services or both except taxes on the supply of the alcoholic liquor for human consumption". The levy removes the cascade of multiple taxes that products bear and makes tax set-offs available on inputs across the value chain, making production efficient. The GST law has laid out definitions for both goods and services. Broadly, every kind of movable property, other than money and securities, are treated as goods. Services means anything other than goods, money and securities. Securities are exempt from the definition of both goods and services, and treated as “non-taxable supply".