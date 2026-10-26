The recent visit of the US secretary of state Marco Rubio to Mumbai has rekindled optimism about the India-US trade deal. US President Donald Trump has also weighed in, saying that the two countries are “pretty close” to a trade agreement, which will be a “different kind of deal.” What could be the contents of the trade deal? And what could be its implications?
Former India trade negotiator Abhijit Das: New Delhi must be careful not to sign-off on a lopsided deal with Washington
SummaryIndia is focusing on gains for labour-intensive sectors but concessions in agriculture can cause greater losses. The February framework’s clauses on joint action against third parties also risk compromising India’s sovereignty in policymaking. We must be careful not to sign-off on an asymmetric deal
The recent visit of the US secretary of state Marco Rubio to Mumbai has rekindled optimism about the India-US trade deal. US President Donald Trump has also weighed in, saying that the two countries are “pretty close” to a trade agreement, which will be a “different kind of deal.” What could be the contents of the trade deal? And what could be its implications?
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