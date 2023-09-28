Former PM Manmohan Singh at 91: An inspiring life
Singh has been inspirational in various roles as an economist, teacher and bureaucrat, though history will likely focus on India’s 1991 reforms as much as his shift in approach as prime minister.
An unforgettable image from the last session held in the old Parliament building is that of an elderly Sikh gentleman in a wheelchair at the very back of an aisle, intently following proceedings. Manmohan Singh turned 91 this week, and even in relatively frail health did not miss this historic session as one of the oldest members of the Rajya Sabha. His seven decades in public life, culminating in his decade-long service at the very top of India’s democracy, is nothing short of inspirational. Humble beginning may be a cliché, but apt to describe his journey.