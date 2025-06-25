Still afloat: The anti-DEI wave hasn’t swept women CEOs aside
Take a look at the list of Fortune 500 company CEOs. Women business leaders have grown despite political resistance in the US. Meanwhile, diverse boards are likelier to appoint a woman CEO.
Progress for female executives has always been so slow and plodding that every milestone, no matter how seemingly small or insignificant, gets celebrated. But recently, sounding the alarm for women in corporate America has supplanted cheering the wins. And no wonder —a growing list of data points signal that the right’s attack on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is chipping away at women’s progress toward the boardroom and corner office: