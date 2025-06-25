Still afloat: The anti-DEI wave hasn’t swept women CEOs aside

Boards often want to add members to the mix who have prior experience—requirements that once narrowed candidates to primarily Caucasian men. But the pool of women who now have that box checked is growing. And as companies grapple with developing technologies, their boards are increasingly willing to overlook a lack of board or C-suite experience for a director who has a deep background in areas such as AI. That’s opening new avenues for executives who are less likely to look like the status quo.