CoP conflict: Fossil fuel lobby groups should have no say in UN climate negotiations
At UN climate talks, as seen in the Dubai CoP, fossil fuel lobbyists form sizeable delegations. Can the world tackle climate change if those profiting from it hold sway over the global agenda? The world should take its cue from the fight against Big Tobacco.
At the United Nations climate talks, those invested in prolonging the fossil fuel era still help design its end. CoP-28 in Dubai had more than 2,400 accredited delegates linked to oil, gas and coal interests, a number that exceeded the size of almost every national delegation. Their presence raised a question central to the credibility of global climate governance: Can the architects of the carbon economy also draft the blueprint for its phase-out?