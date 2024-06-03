Four action points for the new government’s first 100 days
Summary
- India’s post-poll administration should focus on apprenticeship and jobs, Minimum Support Price (MSP) backing, credit flows to farmers and small enterprises, and on a small 1% wealth tax to be levied on those with more than, say, ₹100 crore.
The first 100 days of any newly formed government hold special significance. The government can use the period to signal its priorities, possibly implementing some items from the manifesto. This helps build momentum and credibility, which is crucial to gain trust, not just of domestic stakeholders, but also investors from abroad. For a government formed with a decisive majority, precious political capital could erode over time.