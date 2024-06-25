Four key employment focused strategies for services-led economic development
Summary
- For developing countries like India, the economy’s emergence hinges on raising productivity in labour-absorbing services. As with industrial policy, the equivalent deployed in this sector needs clarity of purpose.
The future of developing countries is in services. This may sound odd in view of the fact that industrialization has been the traditional road to growth and eventual prosperity, one travelled by all of today’s rich economies and by more recent successes such as South Korea, Taiwan and China. Manufacturing seems even more essential given that industrial policies to revive it are back in fashion in the US and Europe.