Four money rules for gen Z to build a coming-of-age investment portfolio

Gen Zers who are just about emerging out of parental care into self-sufficient young adults must decide what their story is before they set out to begin investing. If you have quick fingers that tap-tap-tap the screen into buying stuff before the brain can say no, you need a much tighter leash of less available cash to spend. If you are already prudent, then you can decide your own spending ratios. Next, figure out how much money you can put away without needing it for a long, long time. Imagine that your salary is that much less. That is the amount you put away for the long term—seven to 10 years for equity funds and 15 years for PPF. If you have access to good advice, you can do managed funds. If you don’t, a broad market index fund, with very low costs and low tracking error is great. The rest is your allocation to your short-term liquidity needs as they arise—think of it as an emergency fund. We’re just practising a full self-sufficient adult financial life by doing this. We’re just building the money habit. Your cohort will probably live to a 100 on an average—so good time to ensuring there is more money than life left towards the end.