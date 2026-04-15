When India enacted its four new Labour Codes, consolidating over 40 central labour laws, the promise was straightforward: simplify compliance, make labour markets more flexible and attract investment. These are worthy goals.
We have four new labour codes but also need the safety net of job-loss insurance
SummaryIndia’s labour codes promise flexibility and growth—but they miss a safety net for layoffs. Existing state-level schemes has proven ineffective while market failures like adverse selection and moral hazard keep private insurers out. Here’s what we can learn from other models to get it right.
When India enacted its four new Labour Codes, consolidating over 40 central labour laws, the promise was straightforward: simplify compliance, make labour markets more flexible and attract investment. These are worthy goals.
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