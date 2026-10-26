Budget deliberations have opened with competing claims on public money and a hostile external account. Crude oil has traded above $110 a barrel. Foreign investors are withdrawing record sums from Indian equities. The rupee hit a record low against the dollar. Retail inflation is squeezing household budgets, while dearer imports are compressing business margins. The Reserve Bank of India has responded with its first rate increase in nearly four years.
Four ways India can manage the fiscal load caused by external shocks prudently
SummaryThe global scenario has been unfavourable to say the least. The country must ensure relief from public expenditure is targeted and does not become a lasting liability. Although the shocks India is currently facing are external, the decision about who pays for it is made at home.
Budget deliberations have opened with competing claims on public money and a hostile external account. Crude oil has traded above $110 a barrel. Foreign investors are withdrawing record sums from Indian equities. The rupee hit a record low against the dollar. Retail inflation is squeezing household budgets, while dearer imports are compressing business margins. The Reserve Bank of India has responded with its first rate increase in nearly four years.
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