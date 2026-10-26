Four ways India can manage the fiscal load caused by external shocks prudently

Budget deliberations have opened with competing claims on public money and a hostile external account. Crude oil has traded above $110 a barrel. Foreign investors are withdrawing record sums from Indian equities. The rupee hit a record low against the dollar. Retail inflation is squeezing household budgets, while dearer imports are compressing business margins. The Reserve Bank of India has responded with its first rate increase in nearly four years.
Budget deliberations have opened with competing claims on public money and a hostile external account. Crude oil has traded above $110 a barrel. Foreign investors are withdrawing record sums from Indian equities. The rupee hit a record low against the dollar. Retail inflation is squeezing household budgets, while dearer imports are compressing business margins. The Reserve Bank of India has responded with its first rate increase in nearly four years.
US ten year Treasuries yield around 5%, while the Federal Reserve has turned towards tightening and Japanese government bond yields have climbed close to 3%. The cheapest money in the world for three decades is being called in. Global investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors is competing for capital.
India’s benchmark ten year government bond yield has climbed to 7.47%, its highest in three years. The cost of financing relief is itself rising.
The government must decide how much of the shock to absorb and how much to pass on. Tax cuts reduce revenue. Subsidies require financing. Holding prices down through public firms erodes their earnings and capacity to invest. Borrowing spreads the cost over time and adds servicing obligations. Each choice allocates the burden across consumers, borrowers, businesses and taxpayers. For those already under pressure, that allocation has to be justified.
The finance ministry deserves credit for fiscal prudence. The Centre has budgeted the deficit at 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026-27 and committed to cut debt to about 50% of GDP by March 2031. That discipline helps preserve fiscal credibility, but it does not make relief costless.
Nor does the deficit capture the full economic cost of the response. Some costs appear directly, as excise revenue forgone and subsidy expenditure. Others are carried by public enterprises or through investment postponed. A smaller deficit need not mean a smaller economic bill.
The International Monetary Fund’s 2013 paper, ‘energy Subsidy Reform: Lessons and Implications,’ examines subsidies by comparing consumer prices with the cost of supplying energy, including support absorbed outside government budgets.
Placing costs on public enterprises does not eliminate the subsidy. It shifts where the cost is recorded. Deferring productive investment has a different cost, paid through the growth. Whether to carry the cost openly, through borrowing, reallocation or price adjustment depends on what the intervention costs, how it is financed, whom it protects and for how long.
Cost is only the first question. Who receives the relief matters as much. Support that keeps a viable business operating through a temporary disruption can preserve jobs and productive capacity. Support extended to those able to absorb the price rise may achieve little relative to its cost. The test is what damage is prevented, and for whom.
Duration changes the calculation. A short disruption can be carried through temporary borrowing, provided the resulting debt remains manageable. A sustained rise in import costs imposes a continuing burden, regardless of what local consumers pay. If relief outlasts the disruption, it stops being a bridge and becomes a permanent subsidy.
Political incentives make the exit harder. Mancur Olson’s theory of collective action explains why organized beneficiaries exert more influence than those bearing dispersed costs.
Alesina and Drazen’s 1991 paper on delayed stabilization shows how competing groups postpone adjustment, each hoping the other will bear more of the burden while the costs of delay accumulate.
Temporary interventions, therefore, risk outliving their economic justification. Four rules would limit the damage.
First, do not use administered prices as a universal welfare instrument. India has spent over a decade building a direct benefit transfer architecture that moved more than ₹7.5 trillion last year. Use it to compensate households for whom the price rise creates hardship, with safeguards against exclusion, rather than subsidizing every unit consumed by those who need no assistance.
Second, every subsidy and recurrent commitment must justify its survival before capital expenditure is held back. Equally, a project does not deserve protection because it is labelled investment. The test is economic and social return, not budgetary classification.
Third, build the exit into the intervention. Tie support to the import price or the restoration of supply, with a review date and a ceiling on fiscal exposure. The conditions for withdrawal must be established when support begins, not negotiated after beneficiaries have grown accustomed to it.
Fourth, if public enterprises are asked to absorb part of the cost, recognize the obligation explicitly and provide for compensation within a defined time period. Losses carried on the government’s behalf can return as weaker profits, smaller dividends, reduced investment and higher financing costs. Years of repairing public enterprise balance sheets should not be undone to conceal the cost of one shock.
Economic policy offers no painless choices, only trade-offs over who bears the burden and for how long. The shock is external. The decision about who pays for it is made at home.
The author is a director at Arrjavv who researches and writes on behavioural finance and economics. Her X handle is @DivaJain2