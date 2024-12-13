Opinion
Four-day work week: An idea whose time is all but sure to come
Summary
- Tokyo is set to offer its administrative staff a three-day weekly break. Microsoft tried it out in Japan and reported a leap in productivity. Given arguments in its favour, the idea seems like the future. But how long will it take for a shorter week to go global as the new norm?
In the old days, when a formal job usually meant a sarkari one, work flexibility meant something else. It was an idea captured by Parkinson’s Law, which mixed insight with levity to state: “Work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion."
