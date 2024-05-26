Dixon is becoming India’s Foxconn
Summary
- Analysts predict Dixon's revenues could double in FY25, driven by new partnerships and technological advancements.
- But declining feature phone demand and maintaining profitability are key challenges in this low-margin industry.
One of the standout successes of the Indian government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is the boom in cellphone manufacturing. India now ranks smartphones as its fourth-largest export item, generating an impressive $15.6 billion in FY24.