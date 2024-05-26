Dixon is becoming India’s Foxconn

Read This: Sunset looms for PLIs with fading interest

Amid this surge, Dixon Technologies Ltd, an Indian contract manufacture, stands as the biggest success story, producing handsets for six of the top seven global brands. In this business since 2015-16, Dixon has scaled its production to 45 million smartphones and 40 million feature phones annually. The company has broadened its portfolio to include large displays for digital signage and flat TVs, as well as handset displays. Additionally, it has entered the fixed wireless access market for 5G devices, manufacturing products for companies such as Nokia and Bharti Airtel.