Foxconn’s let-down

Apple Inc. has placed Foxconn’s i-Phone-making unit in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur on “probation" for the poor conditions that workers were found to be employed under. Some dining rooms and dormitories meant for them were assessed to be below expected standards. The factory has been closed since 18 December, after more than 250 workers had to be treated for food poisoning, with over 150 hospitalized, in an incident that triggered protests.

Bad news from Apple’s vendors in India has been so common (recall last year’s worker unrest at a Wistron unit) that it may be a matter of time before our image as a manufacturing hub takes a collateral hit. When a high-profile product is made for such a well-known brand, anything that jars with our ‘Make in India’ pitch can turn into a disproportionate setback, even if the local administrative set-up is not to blame. We can least afford unhappy labour at a moment when we’re trying to attract high-end chip makers to install fab units in the country. It’s inexplicable how Foxconn allowed matters to reach such a pass. The sooner Apple and Foxconn get that facility in good shape, as promised, the better it would be for India.

