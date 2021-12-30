Foxconn’s let-down

Bad news from Apple’s vendors in India has been so common (recall last year’s worker unrest at a Wistron unit) that it may be a matter of time before our image as a manufacturing hub takes a collateral hit. When a high-profile product is made for such a well-known brand, anything that jars with our ‘Make in India’ pitch can turn into a disproportionate setback, even if the local administrative set-up is not to blame. We can least afford unhappy labour at a moment when we’re trying to attract high-end chip makers to install fab units in the country. It’s inexplicable how Foxconn allowed matters to reach such a pass. The sooner Apple and Foxconn get that facility in good shape, as promised, the better it would be for India.