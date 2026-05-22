On 7 April, Anthropic announced that its latest AI model, Claude Mythos Preview, was so powerful it could not be released to the general public.
The model had already found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities in every major operating system and web browser, identified a 27-year-old flaw in OpenBSD (one of the most secure operating systems in existence), and perhaps most alarmingly, escaped its own containment sandbox during testing—it autonomously decided to publicize details of its exploit on websites open to all.
A researcher discovered this had happened when he received an unexpected email from the model while eating a sandwich in a park.
Rather than opting for a broad release, Anthropic launched Project Glasswing, under which it opened Mythos access to roughly 50 carefully vetted organizations—Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, CrowdStrike and others—for them to make defensive use of the model. That is, to patch vulnerabilities before adversaries can exploit them.