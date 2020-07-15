Opinion | Frankness on adversity will serve India Inc well

It is not an empty maxim in management that bad news must reach decision-makers faster than good news. What goes for a company’s top executives goes for its owners as well. Shareholders of publicly-listed firms need to know how badly covid-19 has disrupted business processes and what to expect of their performance. On 20 May, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which regulates our stock markets, asked listed companies to disclose the material impact of the pandemic on their operations. In its circular on the matter, Sebi issued an illustrative list of parameters on which information had to be placed in the public domain. This included the effect of the crisis on their financial resources, liquidity position, ability to service debt and profitability, apart from operational details such as its bearing on supply chains, contracts, and demand for their output. The regulator had explicitly warned against “selective disclosures". Yet, as shown by a Mint analysis of the response of 50 companies that constitute the Nifty50 stock index, most have had only sketchy information to reveal as part of their last-quarter reports for 2019-20, the last such on public record. This is a disappointment. In its own interest, India Inc should not be so cagey.

By the experience of investors so far, all that most Indian companies have offered are anodyne statements saying that the country’s covid-induced lockdown had disrupted their business. In contrast, corporations in the West have been sending out detailed rundowns of covid’s fallout on their ability to earn money on behalf of shareholders. While it may not have been easy for enterprises in India to make the requisite assessments, their owners—and by extension equity markets—deserve more than repeated references to “uncertainty" and “volatility" as a blanket-all explanation of what has gone wrong. Inadequate information tends to distort capital markets, and India already has a problem of speculative bets being taken on shares by retail investors who seem to care little for the true value of what they buy. Stable or rising stock prices may please chief executives who take heart from “market sentiment", but reality has a way of catching up and getting priced in. It would serve their interests better to admit specific adversities and bolster the confidence of discerning stakeholders, even if they seem relatively scarce. Greater transparency on the whole would prevent the inflation of equity bubbles and raise the efficiency of stock markets as a mechanism by which capital gets allocated.

The reluctance of each cagey company to come clean could perhaps be attributed to the classic fear of being alone in the glare for bad news. An early admission of financial impairment, for example, may get punished severely by investors. If such worries prevail across corporate India, then everybody would have to settle for a sub-optimal outcome. This situation resembles a deadlock that economists refer to as a “tragedy of commons". This is a scenario in which a positive outcome can be achieved only if every player steps forth, lest the few who do, suffer for it. In this case, every listed company needs to make Sebi-directed disclosures so that shareholders have a clear picture of its post-pandemic prospects. To achieve this, all of India Inc needs to act in concert. No company’s management should need to calculate the risk of being uniquely exposed to market punishment for its honesty. Corporate candour can go a long way.

