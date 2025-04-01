Vivek Kaul: Fast thinking is the great enabler of digital fraud
Summary
- As Daniel Kahneman outlined it, we either think fast and intuitively or slowly and deliberatively. Technology has tilted us to the former, short-circuiting how we apply our minds. We must beware the baleful effects of it.
If you are the kind who reads the inside pages of newspapers, you may have noticed a surge in fraudulent digital arrests, WhatsApp money transfer scams, online Ponzi schemes, deepfake videos of famous people recommending some fraudulent investment and investors losing money on financial derivatives.