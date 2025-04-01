Vivek Kaul: Fast thinking is the great enabler of digital fraud

Now, cut to March 2025. Your boss is breathing down your neck to meet your annual sales target and you get a message from a friend asking for a small loan. You don’t bat an eyelid, open an app, transfer the money and get scammed. This is System 1 thinking. It doesn’t let you consider that something might be amiss. The mobile phone, which is now not just a communication device, but something that can be used to transfer money, aids this thinking.