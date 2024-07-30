FRBM law rethink: Aim for clarity in India’s fiscal policy framework
Summary
- We need a fiscal council to offer independent estimates of the public debt trajectory if this measure is to act as the country’s new anchor of fiscal policy.
India is moving towards a new fiscal policy framework. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union budget announced earlier this month that after 2025-26, the government will try to keep the fiscal deficit at a level “such that the central government debt will be on a declining path as a percentage of GDP." What does this mean?