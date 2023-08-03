Free libraries are a big hope in need of policy support

Free libraries are a big hope in need of policy support5 min read 03 Aug 2023, 09:37 PM IST
The idea is to create not just easily accessible learning resources for children and adults but also spaces for people to discuss ideas and engage in meaningful conversations.
A member of a small free library in the national capital of the world’s largest democracy shares her thinking about the choice of red as the background colour for a poster she has created. She is addressing the ‘art collective’, a programme within the library. “I chose red colour to represent communist ideology. I feel the concepts of a library and communism are very relatable to the thought of sharing."