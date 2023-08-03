Free libraries are a big hope in need of policy support

A librarian hears “where is the library" when a child says “I am bored." She also hears it when a child says, “I feel different from others. Even my father knows I am different. He doesn’t like it." She hears the same when a woman says, “I left school in class 2." She hears it when a woman says I only have a half-hour break at midday between the houses in which I sweep and mop and cook. She hears it when a woman says, “He is five now and heavy when I strap him on my body, so I take him out of the house only for doctors’ appointments." A librarian wants free libraries that welcome all people. For the child who is bored, there are multiple daily read-alouds that invite her to read independently as well. For the woman who left school in class 2, there are adult literacy classes. For the busy woman, the library is held in a park and she can bring along her friends who similarly dash from house-to-house, and for half an hour, they get to listen to and discuss the books being read to them. For the woman with the paralysed child, there is a plan that may involve the library hiring a special educator-librarian.