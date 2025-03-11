Free-market conservatives are now an endangered species in America
Summary
- Under the leadership of Donald Trump, the US Republican Party has more or less turned its back on free-market economics. This divide is reflected among its supporters too. But a grand reckoning at some point is inevitable.
Once upon a time, the conservative position on economics was easy to describe: It was in favour of free markets. In terms of public policy, this meant support for lower taxes, less regulation, smaller government and fiscal prudence. Republicans did not always adhere to those principles, but at least they aspired to them. Call them free-marketish.