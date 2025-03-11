Free-market conservatives are now an endangered species in America

This time around, his administration also has some free-market tendencies, but the anti-market elements are more apparent. On one hand, there are pledges to cut regulations, the size of government and taxes. On the other, there are even bigger tariffs on even more countries, a focus on narrow tax cuts instead of broader based reform, a fetish for manufacturing, talk of a ‘DOGE dividend’ and—despite the lip service to fiscal responsibility—a strong commitment to not cutting entitlements.