On 30 March, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) published draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules, 2021, which, if passed, will have far-reaching consequences for internet users in India.
Don’t take free speech curbs too far: Rethink the proposed amendments to India’s internet rules
SummaryProposed changes to India’s IT rules would hand too much discretionary power to the executive, while making life hard for ordinary users of internet platforms. The amendment proposals are a bad idea. They mustn’t go through.
On 30 March, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) published draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules, 2021, which, if passed, will have far-reaching consequences for internet users in India.
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