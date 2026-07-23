Trade agreements don't guarantee an export boost—here's what exporters should do to make the most of FTAs

Negotiating free-trade agreements (FTAs) is tough; using them is tougher. Governments present them as diplomatic breakthroughs while businesses often expect them to deliver immediate export gains. In practice, trade growth depends less on the agreement itself than on how much firms are prepared to use it.
The India-UK FTA improves India’s market access. But assuming that lower tariffs will automatically translate to higher exports mistakes an opportunity for an outcome. For trade to grow significantly, small businesses must export much more. For many of them, tariffs are not the principal obstacle.
Import levies in the UK were already relatively low. The agreement will no doubt make Indian textiles, apparel and other labour-intensive products more competitive against suppliers from Vietnam, Bangladesh and Turkey that already enjoy duty-free access.