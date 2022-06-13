Free trade can’t yet pass a basic food security test

Not only was India criticized for its ban of private wheat exports to stem a price flare-up, our regular policies remain in the WTO cross-hairs. As fair trade requires a level playing field, the elimination of distortive subsidies is held up as a key enabler. As global analysts see it, we warp foodgrain production by means of a massive food security programme that involves harvests procured from farmers at prices not determined by the market. While it is true that this imposes ecological costs, results in a fiscal bloat and keeps grain supply out of sync with demand—think of rice gluts—it is our only backup for covid-clobbered multitudes on the verge of hunger. Without market-oriented farm reforms, we cannot afford to accede to any rule that would have us cap the state’s subsidy to a tenth of production cost. The catch: this 10% limit was calculated based on prices of 1986-88, when food was much cheaper. It was always untenable, a legacy of lopsided rule-making that placed burdens on developing economies while the rich world found various props for its own farms. Even now, the per capita subsidy that a farmer in the developed world gets is over 10 times what an Indian cultivator gets. In 2013, at the Bali meet, India had threatened to derail talks on this count; a tentative “peace clause" since then grants us immunity from being charged with rule violation. Today, the WTO’s subsidy rulebook needs an update for changed circumstances. Importantly, norms on food stockpiles need to be realistic enough to offer us autonomy on assuring our people food security.