Free trade has two faces and the one offering harmony must prevail
Summary
- It’s a force for good if we make proper use of it for common prosperity. There’s still hope. We must democratize trade and not let narrow interests dictate its patterns.
Few terms in economics are as ideologically loaded as ‘free trade.’ Advocate it nowadays, and you are likely to be regarded as an apologist for plutocrats, financiers and footloose corporations. Defend open economic borders, and you will be labelled naive or, worse, a stooge of the Communist Party of China who cares little about human rights or the fate of ordinary workers at home.