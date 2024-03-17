Free tuition will not solve the problem of pricey education
- Grants by the wealthy are helpful but only for a few beneficiaries.
One morning late last month, the financial futures of hundreds of medical students in the Bronx, New York, changed forever. A gift of $1 billion from Ruth Gottesman, a former professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and chair of its board of trustees, will make the school tuition-free in perpetuity. The donation, one of the largest in US higher education history, is an act of generosity that will undoubtedly improve life for Einstein’s students and potentially benefit the surrounding community, one of America’s poorest. It also highlights how much US colleges and universities rely on wealthy donors—and raises the question of whether more systemic changes would better serve students and society.